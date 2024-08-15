Heavy winds hit Nelson Mandela Bay by-election voting
But IEC confident turnout will exceed 50% of those registered
Voting in the by-elections for wards 2 and 9 in Nelson Mandela Bay started off slowly on Wednesday due to strong winds battering the city.
Bay IEC result centre manager Malume Nkoana said voter turnout would exceed 50% of registered voters...
