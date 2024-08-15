“I have decided to join the ranks of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and will be actively involved in shaping the politics of the country. There’s is no specific position that will be assigned to me, there is no promise of any deployment.”
TimesLIVE
Floyd Shivambu resigns from red berets to join MK Party
Shivambu wishes EFF 'pure success and prosperity', saying the struggle for economic freedom must never be compromised by an individual decision
Politics reporter
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SOWETAN/THULANI MBELE
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has confirmed he will be resigning from the party to join the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party.
Shivambu's resignation comes just months before the party is set to hold its third elective conference in December.
Shivambu announced his formal departure at the party's headquarters after a call at midnight for an urgent briefing stunned even party provincial leaders.
He cited his political development as the reason behind his exit, dispelling rumours that his departure is due to political infighting.
“I’ve never in my service of the organisation acted against the organisation’s principles. I’ve never compromised my commitment to true emancipation. The organisation should not mischaracterise my revolutionary decision to not renew my membership. I request that I be relieved of all my deployment in the spheres of the organisation. Political decisions should never be received as betrayal,” he said.
Shivambu wished the EFF “pure success and prosperity”, saying the struggle for economic freedom must never be compromised by an individual decision.
“I have decided to join the ranks of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and will be actively involved in shaping the politics of the country. There’s is no specific position that will be assigned to me, there is no promise of any deployment.”
EFF president Julius Malema said other members who are sympathetic to the MK Party are expected to cross the floor and join Shivambu. He confirmed that members should expect an exodus of Shivambu supporters, which he said should not alarm the party's “ground forces”.
The development comes after the MK Party relegated the EFF to fourth-largest party from third position after the May 29 election. The MK Party is also the official opposition in parliament.
Shivambu confirmed he had initially communicated his intention to leave the party to its president, with meetings between the two and other top party leaders taking place on Wednesday.
Attempts to convince the deputy president not to leave the party failed.
Malema said despite his party's constitution not allowing former members to return to its ranks after their departure, the party would welcome him Shivambu back as a founding member should he reconsider his decision.
“We have never been through this as a party. We are going to have to get through this as an organisation. This is not a dying moment for the EFF. We are going to need to consolidate as a party as we head to a new chapter.”
This is the biggest shake-up in the EFF since its formation in 2014.
