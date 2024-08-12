DOP wants in on Nelson Mandela Bay coalition
But possibility of losing mayoral committee seats does not sit well with smaller parties
The Defenders of the People want to join the coalition that rules Nelson Mandela Bay, with the ANC giving the party the green light.
However, the smaller parties have shunned the idea of losing crucial positions...
