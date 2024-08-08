“The NHI roadshow is another waste of money. The only objective of Motsoaledi’s roadshow is to charm or strong-arm stakeholders to support the NHI. Any objection or suggestion will be nothing more than a talk shop, without any real consideration or action to implement a universal healthcare system that effectively works for the people of South Africa,” Clarke said.
She said the party will continue to object to the bill.
“The NHI will not address the underlying issues in our healthcare system. It is financially unfeasible, an election gimmick, and will burden South Africans with increased taxes. The potential for corruption is staggering, and the flawed parliamentary process further erodes public trust.
“The truth is that the NHI has been signed into law. It was done despite the myriad objections and warnings from the DA, stakeholders, experts, medical professionals, civil society and the public.
“Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces held public participation processes. None of the inputs were ever seriously engaged with and were simply ignored. The sixth parliament used these public participation processes as nothing more than a box-ticking exercise to push through the NHI.”
Clarke raised concerns over how the National Treasury would fund the scheme.
However, Motsoaledi said such claims were nothing but an attempt to create fear and uncertainty among people.
Despite being largely criticised by the DA and other stakeholders, Motsoaledi has always maintained that the bill is crucial for addressing unequal healthcare.
TimesLIVE
ANC and DA continue wrangle over NHI 'waste of money'
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to launch 'massive roadshow' to explain law
Journalist
Image: Jaco Marais
The battle between GNU coalition partners the ANC and the DA over the national health insurance (NHI) continues.
The bill was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May. It aims to provide universal access to quality healthcare for all South Africans.
On Tuesday, health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced a “massive roadshow” to consult stakeholders on NHI and to understand their concerns over the bill. Motsoaledi was speaking during the ANC's media briefing on the sidelines of the party's NEC lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel in Benoni.
“We intend to run massive roadshows and workshops and meet all the role players and relevant stakeholders to understand their concerns. Our job is to find out exactly what form they want it in. We need to start this dialogue,” Motsoaledi said.
Responding to Motsoaledi's announcement, DA shadow minister for health Michele Clarke labelled the roadshow “nothing more than an expensive swindle” aimed at “charming” stakeholders into supporting the bill.
“The NHI roadshow is another waste of money. The only objective of Motsoaledi’s roadshow is to charm or strong-arm stakeholders to support the NHI. Any objection or suggestion will be nothing more than a talk shop, without any real consideration or action to implement a universal healthcare system that effectively works for the people of South Africa,” Clarke said.
She said the party will continue to object to the bill.
“The NHI will not address the underlying issues in our healthcare system. It is financially unfeasible, an election gimmick, and will burden South Africans with increased taxes. The potential for corruption is staggering, and the flawed parliamentary process further erodes public trust.
“The truth is that the NHI has been signed into law. It was done despite the myriad objections and warnings from the DA, stakeholders, experts, medical professionals, civil society and the public.
“Both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces held public participation processes. None of the inputs were ever seriously engaged with and were simply ignored. The sixth parliament used these public participation processes as nothing more than a box-ticking exercise to push through the NHI.”
Clarke raised concerns over how the National Treasury would fund the scheme.
However, Motsoaledi said such claims were nothing but an attempt to create fear and uncertainty among people.
Despite being largely criticised by the DA and other stakeholders, Motsoaledi has always maintained that the bill is crucial for addressing unequal healthcare.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News