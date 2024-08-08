Politics

Wheels will come off GNU, former DA member predicts

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 August 2024

Ministerial perks will keep the government of national unity (GNU) intact but the wheels will eventually come off after the first major hurdle.

This was the view of Ground Working Collective founder Mbali Ntuli...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Pastor Mboro's church set alight
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...

Most Read