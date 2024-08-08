The DA intends to refer the management of the Nasi iSpani programme and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to the public protector for investigation, for what the party calls irresponsible promises made by Lesufi to thousands of job seekers.
DA to refer Nasi iSpani and Panyaza Lesufi to public protector
The DA intends to refer the management of the Nasi iSpani programme and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to the public protector for investigation, for what the party calls irresponsible promises made by Lesufi to thousands of job seekers.
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa Dos Santos slammed Lesufi over “destitute 32,000 teaching assistants employed on contract through the Nasi iSpani programme who are now left without jobs after the premier could not keep his promises to them”.
The recruits were appointed on a one-year contract but in February a promise was made to extend their contracts by 12 months. However, the recruits were later informed their contracts have been terminated with immediate effect, the DA said.
The party now says it has been vindicated on its suspicion that Lesufi’s Nasi iSpani programme was nothing more than electioneering for the ANC at taxpayers’ expense.
Dos Santos said a province such as Gauteng requires responsible leadership and vowed his party will keep Lesufi and his minority government to account for its failures.
“Lesufi’s irresponsible actions are causing more problems than solutions for the provincial government. Government cannot be managed according to whims of opportunism and Lesufi must account for the abuse of taxpayers’ money for his failed Nasi iSpani programme.”
