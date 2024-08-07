The EFF also fared well, with the caucus comprising 54% women MPs.
TimesLIVE
Audit finds correlation between ANC’s performance and decline in women’s representation in politics
According to a gender audit of the elections, the ANC and EFF have bigger representation of women in parliament than other parties
Politics reporter
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The ANC's electoral decline in the May 29 general election resulted in a drop in the gains made towards gender parity in the past three decades.
The liberation movement which dropped to about 40% support is one of the few parties that implemented a 50-50 quota for women.
This, combined with the proportional representation system at national and provincial level, has helped guarantee a high level of women’s representation.
However, the representation of women in the National Assembly dropped from 46% in 2019 to 43% in the May election, with the ANC losing seats.
According to a gender audit of the South African elections, there is therefore a strong correlation between the ANC’s performance in elections and women’s representation.
“Women now comprise most of the ANC's MPs, 53%, but the overall drop in the ANC’s majority contributed significantly to the decline in women’s representation,” the audit found.
The EFF also fared well, with the caucus comprising 54% women MPs.
Some smaller parties with one or two seats have 50% or more women, including Patricia de Lille’s GOOD party, Build One South Africa, the African Transformation Movement and the Patriotic Alliance.
GOOD is the only party in parliament led by a woman.
Many parties reportedly did not observe the principle of equality, with the DA at 32%, the MK Party 34% and the IFP at 29%.
Six small parties with one to three seats have no women at all, such as Rise Mzansi.
Despite the change in the electoral system to allow independent candidates to stand for election, none of the six independents won a seat in parliament.
The Assembly, which once boasted 50-50 representation in cabinet, now has less women ministers and deputies.
“Of particular concern is the decline in women’s voices in the media: from 20% of those whose views and voices are heard in the political topic category in the previous elections to 18% in the 2024 elections.”
The Gender Links and International Idea partnership conducted a study which found while women constitute most voters they remain underrepresented in all spheres of political decision-making.
Globally, South Africa has dropped from 12th to 22nd place in the ranking of women's political participation and has lost its pole position in the Sadc region to Namibia, dropping to third place.
