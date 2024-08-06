Politics

WATCH | Zuma vs Ramaphosa private prosecution case

By TimesLIVE - 06 August 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Former president Jacob Zuma made a brief appearance at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in a bid to keep his private prosecution case alive.

Zuma is attempting to privately prosecute his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, over the alleged leaking of health records in Zuma's corruption trial before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...

Most Read