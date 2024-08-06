Motion to remove speaker fails in Knysna
An attempt to remove Knysna speaker Mcedisi Skosana fell flat at a council meeting on Monday after a majority voted against the DA’s motion of no confidence against him.
DA councillor Jason White filed the motion after councillors left a council meeting in July after it was called at short notice and without adequate information given...
