It seems news of his expulsion from the ANC or his party being hauled to court again over the MK Party trademark has seemingly had little effect on former president Jacob Zuma.
The MK Party leader was relaxed and unfazed at an event hosting new members of the party.
Videos and images on social media show Zuma welcoming former National Freedom Party (NFP) secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe to the MK Party as well Malesela “King Sebetha” Mkonyama.
Mkonyama completed a 20-day walk from Polokwane to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal to “reignite” MK Party opposition to the results of the May 29 elections.
In one video shared on social media on Saturday, a jolly Zuma wearing a party tracksuit could be seen addressing supporters briefly in isiZulu about Mdletshe's joining, before allowing the “new new” member to introduce himself.
Next to him, sporting the same tracksuit, was Mkonyama who complemented his outfit with traditional attire.
Relaxed Zuma hosts MKP welcoming event days after expulsion from ANC
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mdletshe kept his speech short, opting to simply introduce himself to the excited crowd. His announcement comes more than a month after he left the NFP after it entered into a coalition with the IFP, DA and ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.
Zuma made his first public appearance on Thursday since his expulsion from the ANC for a hearing of an appeal against a Durban high court ruling.
The ANC is appealing against a ruling dismissing its application to bar the MK Party using what it says is its name and trademark.
The ANC on Thursday vowed to take its bid to the Supreme Court of Appeal, saying it is confident there are reasonable prospects of success.
Previously the court ruled the ANC had not made a case for the relief it sought, finding its application was not urgent and it should have approached the Electoral Court, not the high court.
TimesLIVE
