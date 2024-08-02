Eastern Cape opposition parties were divided on premier Oscar Mabuyane’s speech for his state of the province address.
Opposition takes some positives from Mabuyane’s speech
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape opposition parties were divided on premier Oscar Mabuyane’s speech for his state of the province address.
While the DA welcomed the commitment made by Mabuyane to work with ministers in the government of national unity, the EFF felt he provided nothing tangible to the growing trend of construction mafias and instead gave “lip service”.
Mabuyane committed to working with ministers in the GNU, including agriculture minister John Steenhuisen who was in Kouga on Wednesday, speaking on the importance of biosecurity to ensure expansion of agriculture products into new markets.
This was a sentiment echoed by Mabuyane during his address.
DA MPL Yusuf Cassim welcomed Mabuyane’s commitment to working with Steenhuisen.
“Mabuyane has made most of these commitments before, they are nothing new.
“During his address in 2019, he made many more of the same commitments which he was unable to complete in the previous term.
“He needs to understand making big announcements doesn’t mean they will be realised,” he said.
Cassim said Mabuyane was touchy about the criticism of convening his address in Ntabankulu — which is a six-hour drive from Bhisho where the headquarters of the legislature is.
“Not a single ordinary citizen from Ntabankulu was inside the plenary aside from guests.
“We could have used this funding and directed it to priority areas of the most vulnerable in our communities,” he said.
Cassim said Mabuyane failed to address the province’s inefficient ports, which he said contributed to the loss of jobs and investment.
“He did not touch on the dysfunctionality of local government in the Eastern Cape.
“He tried to put a positive spin on four positive audit outcomes but there are 39 municipalities in the province.”
EFF MPL Simthembile Madikizela said Mabuyane’s speech did not inspire any confidence.
“We blame the declining economy on the lack of activity in the province that he claims is a construction site which we dispute completely.
“There are no major projects in the province taking place funded by the government.
“Most of the projects in road infrastructure are funded by Sanral.
“Businesspeople are suffering under so-called construction mafias hijacking projects demanding money.
“The premier spoke about it as lip service but didn’t give tangible solutions to say this is what we’re going to do, instead he became theoretical.”
ANC MP and the party’s chief whip, Loyiso Magqashela, could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
HeraldLIVE
