Construction mafia holding Bay road project to ransom — Mabuyane
Construction mafia in Nelson Mandela Bay have held up the multimillion-rand R335 road construction project from Motherwell to Addo, demanding R450,000 a month in protection fees.
This was revealed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane during his state of the province address in Ntabankulu on Thursday...
