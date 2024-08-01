“He will take a hard and fast decision after he has consulted his lawyers and me. He is not a person who gives up easily.”
Yengeni was adamant Zuma would die an ANC member despite his expulsion.
“He has indicated many times he is an ANC member now, he will always be an ANC member and he will die an ANC member — that's what he believes in.”
Zuma did not show up for his disciplinary hearing last week after it was postponed several times. He sent Yengeni to relay the message that he preferred a physical meeting. He also wanted the hearing to be open to the public. His request was rejected by the ANC.
“He's willing to put up a big fight regarding this matter because our view is that the DC was not conducted in a fair manner. We were never given the right to a pre-hearing and they were imposing all sorts of things on us,” Yengeni said.
“All the requests we made were denied, including our request for a physical hearing. We asked for a public hearing, like you would have in a court of law, where people go to court and there are all these cameras; it's not something that is out of the ordinary.
“We think it was unfair for the ANC to keep insisting on having the hearing conducted through a virtual platform. We think Zuma deserved better. He deserved to meet his accusers and face them physically so that they can explain what they are accusing him of and he can reply.
“It's different talking to somebody through a computer or phone than when you are in the same room; the atmosphere is different. There's no emotional contact over a gadget and we think he deserved better. He served the ANC for far too long; they needed to treat him with a little bit more respect.”
TimesLIVE
'Zuma will put up a big fight, he will die an ANC member': Yengeni
Junior News Reporter
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma does not plan to let go of his ANC membership, vowing to put up a “big fight” against the governing party after his expulsion.
The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) this week expelled Zuma from the party after he contravened the ANC's constitution by joining the rival MK Party while still an ANC member. He was given 21 days to appeal the NDC decision.
Tony Yengeni, who represented Zuma in the NDC hearing, told TimesLIVE the former president would fight the verdict.
“He did not indicate whether he will appeal, but he indicated to me this is not the end of the road for him. He will fight this matter — but by what form it will be determined by the outcomes of the consultations with the lawyers and my discussions with him when I meet him again, probably this weekend,” Yengeni said.
“He will take a hard and fast decision after he has consulted his lawyers and me. He is not a person who gives up easily.”
Yengeni was adamant Zuma would die an ANC member despite his expulsion.
“He has indicated many times he is an ANC member now, he will always be an ANC member and he will die an ANC member — that's what he believes in.”
Zuma did not show up for his disciplinary hearing last week after it was postponed several times. He sent Yengeni to relay the message that he preferred a physical meeting. He also wanted the hearing to be open to the public. His request was rejected by the ANC.
“He's willing to put up a big fight regarding this matter because our view is that the DC was not conducted in a fair manner. We were never given the right to a pre-hearing and they were imposing all sorts of things on us,” Yengeni said.
“All the requests we made were denied, including our request for a physical hearing. We asked for a public hearing, like you would have in a court of law, where people go to court and there are all these cameras; it's not something that is out of the ordinary.
“We think it was unfair for the ANC to keep insisting on having the hearing conducted through a virtual platform. We think Zuma deserved better. He deserved to meet his accusers and face them physically so that they can explain what they are accusing him of and he can reply.
“It's different talking to somebody through a computer or phone than when you are in the same room; the atmosphere is different. There's no emotional contact over a gadget and we think he deserved better. He served the ANC for far too long; they needed to treat him with a little bit more respect.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News