Jacob Zuma has officially been expelled from the ANC.
He was found guilty by the organisation of prejudicing its integrity by forming the MK Party, a rival of the ANC.
Zuma’s hearing was held last week. The party said he has a right to appeal its ruling within 21 days.
ANC officially expels Zuma
Image: Freddy Mavunda
