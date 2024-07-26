State of province address to be delivered in Ntabankulu
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will hold his first state of the province address (Sopa) since his re-election in a small town near KwaZulu-Natal, a move heavily criticised by opposition parties who called it a waste of money.
The DA and EFF have criticised the opening of the seventh administration in Ntabankulu, saying it prevented the legislature from fulfilling its core function of keeping the executive to account...
