WATCH LIVE | DA challenges President Cyril Ramaphosa's May 26 address

By TimesLIVE - 25 July 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The Electoral Court is hearing the DA's legal challenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sunday address to the nation a few days before the May 29 elections.

The party argued in court papers that Ramaphosa was “abusing the highest office in the land for flagrant electioneering”.

