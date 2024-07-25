Battle is on for two crucial Nelson Mandela Bay wards
Upcoming by-elections on August 14 set to be fiercely contested
The race to take over wards 2 and 9 in Nelson Mandela Bay has started, with several parties and an independent candidate vying for victory in the upcoming by-elections on August 14.
The rival candidates have vowed to tackle service delivery challenges, with repairing potholes and broken streetlights high on the agenda...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.