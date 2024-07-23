WATCH | McKenzie urges MPs not to get 'too comfortable' in their positions

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says MPs should not get “too comfortable” in their positions as their jobs are not guaranteed.
“If you're a parliamentarian, MEC, chairperson of a portfolio committee, if you are deployed to parliament or in any political capacity, don't get too comfortable; there's no job security in what you have.
“In a year, we [can] have new parliamentarians, councillors and MECs. Don't think that job is yours for life. That's the best advice I want to give you,” McKenzie said in a Facebook live post on Monday.
McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance (PA) appointed the youngest MPs Jasmine Petersen, 22, and Cleo Wilskut, 20, to represent the party in parliament for the next five years.
The PA leader urged MPs to work hard to ensure they do not get replaced.
“This is not the position you will keep till death do you part. You have to perform exceptionally to remain in your position. You cannot be average. You must make yourself irreplaceable. I cannot remain the minister if I do not perform. I cannot stay as the minister for five years if I don't perform; that would be witchcraft.”
He said while being a minister he was focused on grooming the next generation of PA leaders.
“Somebody asked me what my plans are for my job. I said I must raise the next leaders so I can step down. A leader's job is to work himself out of a job. You must prepare the next wave of leaders. You must not say this seat is too nice and you'll sit in it forever,” McKenzie said.
“In politics, you don't need degrees; you need genuine love for people. During the Nelson Mandela Day race I took so many selfies with people, though I was tired. People pushed me around for pictures. I took pictures for an hour-and-a-half after running 5km. That is the love I have for people.
“We must love each other. In other parties, you can't even walk up to the president and take a picture. When I walk into a room, people scream at me because I treat people with love and respect and they can feel that.”
