Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi’s defence of DA federal council chair Helen Zille over holding DA ministers and deputy ministers in government accountable has been in the spotlight.
Her remarks came after ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe accused Zille of acting like a “parallel president” by wanting members of the party deployed to key government positions to account to her. The Sunday Times reported Mantashe warned that Zille's actions could precipitate the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU) power-sharing deal.
In an interview with TimesLIVE Premium, Losi said Zille had the right to hold DA deployees accountable to the party.
“I don't know what Helen Zille would have said or done, but the DA has a responsibility to its deployees to hold them accountable,” she said.
“The same applies to the IFP, the EFF and all the other parties.”
POLL | Is Losi right to defend Zille for holding DA deployees accountable?
Image: Sunday Times
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi’s defence of DA federal council chair Helen Zille over holding DA ministers and deputy ministers in government accountable has been in the spotlight.
Her remarks came after ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe accused Zille of acting like a “parallel president” by wanting members of the party deployed to key government positions to account to her. The Sunday Times reported Mantashe warned that Zille's actions could precipitate the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU) power-sharing deal.
In an interview with TimesLIVE Premium, Losi said Zille had the right to hold DA deployees accountable to the party.
“I don't know what Helen Zille would have said or done, but the DA has a responsibility to its deployees to hold them accountable,” she said.
“The same applies to the IFP, the EFF and all the other parties.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News