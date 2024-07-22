President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday responding to the debate on his opening of parliament speech.
Ramaphosa's speech outlined the seventh administration's plans for the year.
MPs gave the address a thumbs up but some opposition parties were scathing, saying Ramaphosa is notorious for making promises and never delivering on them.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa responds to debate on opening of parliament speech
Courtesy of SABC
