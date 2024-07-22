PODCAST | ‘I never imagined ANC would be in unity with DA’: Naledi Pandor

Former minister and ANC MP Naledi Pandor says she never imagined the ANC would be in unity with the DA in government.
She was speaking to TimesLIVE politics digital editor Lizeka Tandwa on the TimesLIVE original podcast 30 Years of Democracy.
“I never in my 30 years of being in parliament imagined the ANC would be in a unity with the DA, so I'm getting used to it. I'm on a brief, a watching brief,” said Pandor.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
