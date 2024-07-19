Politics

WATCH LIVE | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2024

Courtesy of SABC

MPs are on Friday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech.

In his speech on Thursday night, the president outlined the seventh administration's agenda for the year. 

Leader of the opposition in parliament, John Hlophe of the MK Party, was scathing in his reaction to the president’s address, saying Ramaphosa was a “sophisticated liar who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”

