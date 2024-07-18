Politics Editors Choice

IN FULL | Opening of parliament address by President Cyril Ramaphosa

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during his opening of parliament address in Cape Town on Thursday night. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during his opening of parliament address in Cape Town on Thursday night. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: Esa Alexander

The opening of parliament at the Cape Town city hall on Thursday saw President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining the government's agenda for the year.

Read his full speech here:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win

Most Read