Four new DA Nelson Mandela Bay councillors to be sworn in
Four new DA PR councillors have been selected by the party to serve on the Nelson Mandela Bay council.
DA provincial chair Yusuf Cassim said Marshall von Buchenroder, Werner Senekal, Saki Tukani and Marco Blaauw would be sworn in soon. ..
