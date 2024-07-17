Will Gary get the boot?
Committee tasked with investigating allegations against Van Niekerk calls for his removal
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk’s job hangs in the balance as he faces calls by a multiparty investigation committee for his removal as a councillor or suspension from the council.
The decision on whether he will be booted out rests with co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams and is contingent on the council adopting the recommendations of the committee, which was tasked with probing allegations made against Van Niekerk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.