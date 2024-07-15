The planning component will assist in furthering the expansion and regional integration of the rail network and ensure gradual compliance with standards such as the AU resolution on standard gauge.
Barbara Creecy vows to stabilise South Africa's transport system
Political correspondent
Image: Claire Keeton
Transport minister Barbara Creecy says her first task in her new position is to stabilise the transport system and make her department fit to fulfil its policy-making and regulatory role.
Creecy, who is the sixth transport minister in seven years, was presenting the department’s budget to parliament on Monday.
She said a priority for the next financial year will be the stabilisation and improved governance of the department and its entities.
Critical vacancies will be assessed and appointments made to fill important posts in the department. The efficacy of its entities in fulfilling their stated mandates will also be assessed.
She said reforms such as addressing adverse audit findings and the timely payment of outstanding invoices will be implemented. Immediate attention will be given to underspending by departmental entities and provincial departments on finances allocated for road maintenance and construction.
“In a country where citizens must daily navigate the hazards of potholes it is unconscionable that we are returning money to National Treasury,” she said.
Bold and decisive action was taken to address the multiple challenges in the freight logistics system, the ports and rail network to prevent further damage to the economy.
The government in collaboration with business and unions formed the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) as a co-ordinated integrated response to meet the scale of the crisis. The NLCC has three objectives:
It also oversees the implementation of the freight logistics roadmap.
Creecy said the cabinet approved rail policy in 2023, which has far-reaching recommendations on the future of freight rail and urban commuter rail.
“This policy must be implemented with speed so the railway sector can be revitalised. Commuter rail must become the backbone of the transport system. We must harness the potential of our freight rail infrastructure to foster long-term, sustainable economic growth.”
A planning component will be established to consider the strategic value of branch lines and unlock state and private investment in lines which have economic potential and logistics capacity, she said.
The planning component will assist in furthering the expansion and regional integration of the rail network and ensure gradual compliance with standards such as the AU resolution on standard gauge.
Creecy said the development of a framework for private sector participation (PSP) approved under the auspices of the freight logistics roadmap in December will identify suitable areas for private sector participation in rail and ports and outlines structural and contractual requirements to enable such participation.
The future PSP unit will be established with the necessary skills and expertise in the design, negotiation and contracting of projects so innovative practices can assist the government to solve current and future logistics challenges.
She said the freight road to rail migration plan has been developed in co-operation with the freight logistics roadmap, the Transnet recovery plan and the NLCC process with a key purpose to migrate rail-friendly cargo back to rail and alleviate the pressure on roads.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was continuing to reopen passenger rail lines severely affected by infrastructure damage and cable theft, with 28 of 40 priority lines now fully operational.
“By March this year, 256 stations were fully functional in cities across the country.
“Continuous work is being done to rehabilitate and open more strategic commuter corridors. This will ensure the public can rely on safe, secure, punctual and affordable public rail services that will not hinder their participation in the economy.”
