Politics

Acting director kicked out of transport committee meeting

Theft of truck tyres not discussed after councillors question legality of his appointment

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 16 July 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport acting executive director Givon van Eyck was kicked out of a committee meeting on Monday after councillors questioned the legality of his appointment.

During the roads and transport committee meeting, councillors said Van Eyck could not chair the meeting because he was not appointed by the council...

