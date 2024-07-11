Politics

Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi elected Scopa chair

Election supported by ANC and DA, but concern that position did not go to opposition party

By Nomazima Nkosi - 11 July 2024

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi was elected unopposed as chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Zibi was nominated by the ANC and seconded by the DA...

