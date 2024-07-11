Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi elected Scopa chair
Election supported by ANC and DA, but concern that position did not go to opposition party
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi was elected unopposed as chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).
Zibi was nominated by the ANC and seconded by the DA...
