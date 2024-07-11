Politics

Local governance MEC intervenes in Koukamma

Mayor suspended after refusing to resign, amid service delivery challenges

By Nomazima Nkosi - 11 July 2024

After the Koukamma mayor refused to resign in May, he was recalled as a councillor and placed on precautionary suspension by the ANC.

This comes as Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams intervened in the troubled municipality...

