Politics

Zigebe sworn in as City of Joburg councillor

By Andisa Bonani - 10 July 2024

The former UDM spokesperson in Nelson Mandela Bay, Yongama Zigebe, was sworn in as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg on Monday.

He was sworn in by council speaker Margaret Arnolds...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read