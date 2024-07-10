Politics

KZN government fraud: three suspects sought

By Mfundo Mkhize - 10 July 2024
The Hawks say fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds. Stock image.
The Hawks say fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

The Hawks have issued warrants of arrest for three KwaZulu-Natal men accused of defrauding the justice and constitutional development department in Pietermaritzburg.

Nkosinathi Sboniso Mtambo, 41, Themba Nkosikhona Nhleko, 32, and Phumlani Experience Mhlongo, 36, are sought.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds.

The suspects are believed to be in Durban.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact Capt Brad Swift on 082-567-4146 or 033-845-8534.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read