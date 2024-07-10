The Hawks have issued warrants of arrest for three KwaZulu-Natal men accused of defrauding the justice and constitutional development department in Pietermaritzburg.
Nkosinathi Sboniso Mtambo, 41, Themba Nkosikhona Nhleko, 32, and Phumlani Experience Mhlongo, 36, are sought.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said fraudulent payments were made from the department's banking system to businesses not entitled to receive funds.
The suspects are believed to be in Durban.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact Capt Brad Swift on 082-567-4146 or 033-845-8534.
KZN government fraud: three suspects sought
Image: 123RF
