Ireland's ambassador to South Africa, Austin Gormley, says South Africa losing its visa-free entry to the European country will not affect the “strong bonds” between the countries.
The Irish government announced on Monday that South Africa and Botswana nationals would need visas to travel to Ireland.
Speaking about the changes, Gormley said the new requirements were part of Ireland’s changes to immigration controls.
“Ireland enjoys very strong bonds with South African friendships, including political, economic, and people-to-people connections, and of course through sport, not least rugby. This will not change,” said Gormley.
He said the Irish government was committed to making the new system work smoothly and effectively.
“We will continue to facilitate the flow of legitimate business, tourism, education, sport, and other travel to Ireland. I appreciate very much your co-operation and patience as this new system rolls out, and please be assured of the warm Irish welcome,” he added.
Irish ambassador: 'strong bonds' with SA won't be affected by visa changes
'We will continue to facilitate the flow of legitimate travel to Ireland'
Image: Ireland embassy Pretoria/ X
Ireland justice minister Helen McEntee, announcing the visa changes, said a transit visa would also be required if South African and Botswana nationals intended to transit through Ireland en route to another destination.
This new policy, set to take effect on Wednesday, was aimed at aligning Ireland’s immigration controls more closely with those of the Schengen Area and the UK.
Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations and co-operation, reacting to the announcement, said: “Minister (Ronald) Lamola and minister (Leon) Schreiber at home affairs are cognisant of the issue and have already discussed it. Both Dirco and home affairs will engage with Ireland to comprehensively address the concerns raised.”
