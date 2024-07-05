GNU a turning point for SA’s democracy, says NMU’s Mtimka
“We are critical, but stable.”
That is the view of Nelson Mandela University academic and political analyst Ongama Mtimka, after, for the first time in three decades, the ANC lost its grip on parliament and three provincial legislatures...
