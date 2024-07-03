Chief justice Raymond Zondo is presiding over the swearing in of the deputy president, ministers and deputies at a ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the names of the members of the seventh administration on Sunday evening.
Ramaphosa appointed several members from different political parties when establishing the government of national unity as no party received an outright majority in the May 29 polls.
WATCH LIVE | Swearing-in ceremony of the national executive
Courtesy of SABC News
