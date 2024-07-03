Politics

LISTEN | Navigating SA’s government of national unity

03 July 2024
The ANC lost its majority in the May 29 elections, forging the way for the first national government coalition since the advent of democracy
FUTURE WORLD: The ANC lost its majority in the May 29 elections, forging the way for the first national government coalition since the advent of democracy
Image: LISA HNATOWICZ /GALLO IMAGES

The national and provincial government elections have come and gone and now the country faces a new challenge as it navigates SA’s first national coalition government since democracy.

But just how did we get to this point? And where to from here?

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read