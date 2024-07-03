The national and provincial government elections have come and gone and now the country faces a new challenge as it navigates SA’s first national coalition government since democracy.
But just how did we get to this point? And where to from here?
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast.
LISTEN | Navigating SA’s government of national unity
Image: LISA HNATOWICZ /GALLO IMAGES
