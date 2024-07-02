Al Jama-ah leader wanted deputy president post but happy with social development
Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks says though he had his eye on the deputy president post he is happy with his appointment as social development deputy minister.
Hendricks was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday and will serve as deputy to minister of social development Sisisi Tolashe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.