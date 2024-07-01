The party also assumes deputy ministry posts in the portfolios of finance, trade, industry & competition, higher education, energy & electricity, water & sanitation and small business development.
South Africa’s problems will not be solved overnight – Steenhuisen
Politics reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will use its cabinet posts as a vehicle to drive its promises to the electorate.
Steenhuisen, who was appointed minister of agriculture on Sunday, said the DA's priorities will continue to guide the work its deployees will do in government. “This includes the urgent need to grow the economy and create jobs, to bring an end to the energy crisis, to combat corruption and maladministration, and improve the quality of services such as education,” he said.
“As the DA takes up our rightful place at the cabinet table, the same priorities will continue to guide the work we do.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet announcement on Sunday night ushered in a new government, with the DA taking the ministries of agriculture, basic education, public works & infrastructure, environment, forestry & fisheries, home affairs and communications & digital technology.
The party also assumes deputy ministry posts in the portfolios of finance, trade, industry & competition, higher education, energy & electricity, water & sanitation and small business development.
Steenhuisen admitted the task will not be easy and said they will not be able to turn the tide overnight.
“We must not get carried away by the significance of the moment. The truth is the road ahead will be difficult. None of us should expect the problems to be resolved overnight. None of us should expect the entrenched problems to be solved by politicians alone.”
He urged South Africans to work with the DA ministers, saying collaboration should go beyond political parties and should include citizens.
“While the historic events of the past month have challenged political leaders who respect the constitution to step up like never before, the challenge must also be met by the rest of society. Where the DA is in government, you will be welcomed with an open door and open hand. We know the time for confrontation is over,” he said.
“The time for collaboration has arrived. But the collaboration is not only between political leaders. Collaboration is also required between the government of national unity and the people who voted to create it.”
Steenhuisen said there are key lessons that have been learnt over the past month, marred by groundbreaking electoral outcomes and protracted negotiations before the formation of the government of national unity.
“Politicians and political parties did not create the government of national unity. It is the people of South Africa who created it when they voted to take away the ANC’s outright majority while growing the DA’s position as the second-biggest party.”
The new agriculture minister said the weight and spread of the DA's 12 portfolios amount to recognition the party has a meaningful role to play in reconstruction of the country.
“The configuration we have managed to negotiate ensures that, alongside the ANC, the DA is the only other party represented across every cluster in government. This means, for the first time ever, the voices of DA voters will be heard in every sector and in every room where decisions are made about our country’s future.”
Steenhuisen defended his party's negotiation tactics which led to delays in the announcement of a new cabinet.
“The DA was never in this for positions for its own sake, which is why we refused to accept watered-down compromises, and why we drove a hard bargain at times to ensure the portfolios we get are of real substance.
“We are also pleased the negotiations reaffirmed the agreed-upon mechanism to break deadlocks on policy matters, that any suspicious tenders issued in departments under DA control will be swiftly investigated, and senior civil service appointments will not be obstructed or politicised.”
His team in government has been well briefed on the task ahead, he added.
“I have told the DA members in cabinet and deputy posts they carry an enormous responsibility on their shoulders. The DA’s transformation into a party of national government we have embarked upon is built on decades of hard work by the brave men and women who came before us.”
TimesLIVE
