Finally, we have a government
After weeks of wrangling, President Cyril Ramaphosa announces new cabinet
It’s official. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet was announced late last night, with a host of new characters joining the ranks of familiar faces.
Ramaphosa has vowed that the incoming government will be effective and will have people with experience, skills and and capabilities to deliver on its mandate...
