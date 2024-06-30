President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a new national executive on Sunday at 9pm.
The presidency said: “The new national executive will constitute the seventh democratic administration as a government of national unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on May 29.”
This is a developing story.
Ramaphosa to name national executive on Sunday night
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
