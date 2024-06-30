Politics

Ramaphosa to name national executive on Sunday night

By SowetanLIVE - 30 June 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet on Sunday night.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet on Sunday night.
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a new national executive on Sunday at 9pm. 

The presidency said: The new national executive will constitute the seventh democratic administration as a government of national unity comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on May 29.

This is a developing story.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read