BackaBuddy is not endorsing Renaldo Gouws fundraiser, says CEO

BackaBuddy CEO Patrick Schofield says the platform does not endorse the fundraising campaign in support of suspended DA MP Renaldo Gouws.

In a statement on Thursday, Schofield addressed recent controversies surrounding a fundraising campaign initiated by Matthew Dickson in support of Gouws.



Schofield emphasised that BackaBuddy did not endorse the campaign.

“We wish to address inaccuracies in a recent article published by IOL concerning BackaBuddy's involvement in a fundraising campaign initiated by Matthew Dickson. We reached out to IOL, and they have since corrected the article.



“The original article's headline and content incorrectly suggested that we endorse the campaign for Renaldo Gouws,” Schofield said.

Gouws recently faced backlash on social media after a video surfaced in which he made inflammatory remarks about “reverse apartheid”. The video, originally posted in 2009, shows Gouws criticising then-president Jacob Zuma and ANC youth leader Julius Malema for singing songs about killing people based on their race.



In a disturbing segment of the video, Gouws is heard saying, “Alright, so there’s a couple of things I want to say. Kill the f***ing ka***rs, kill all the f**king n*ggers.”

“We would like to clarify that BackaBuddy does not endorse any campaigns; our platform serves solely as a neutral facilitator, operating strictly within our published terms and conditions,” Schofield added.