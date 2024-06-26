Parties agree to raise number of MPs on portfolio committees
In discussion of parliament’s rules of engagement, larger parties agree on the principle of inclusivity
The National Assembly has begun the tricky task of deciding on committee representation by political parties as well as their other rights during question times with ministers, making statements and proposing notices of motion.
A change in the composition of portfolio committees — the engine room of the assembly processing draft bills, holding the executive to account and reviewing policies — is required because whereas 14 political parties were represented in the previous parliament, there are now 18. The National Assembly votes on the recommendations by portfolio committees. ..
