Budget passed despite ward allocations uproar

DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach wanted to know what business exactly.
“We need to know because it is ratepayers’ money.”
While presenting the budget, acting chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane said the city had made significant progress in ensuring it was fully funded.
This came after the National Treasury identified a deficit during the budget review in April.
“National Treasury noted that our budget had a R1.2bn deficit, which we have since turned around and our budget is funded with R1m in surplus.”
According to the ward-based budget, Ward 4 (Walmer Township) got the lion’s share of R97m for roadworks, water and sewerage reticulation.
Ward 4 councillor Nozuko Mbambo said though they were thankful, there were still community needs that were not being catered for.
“Nothing is astounding about the allocation because the ward is one of the most underdeveloped townships in the city,” Mbambo said.
Mbambo said the allocation for temporary structures had not been provided.
On the other hand, Ward 8 got the lowest allocation, with just R1.3m assigned.
The ward includes Kabega Park, Willow Glen, Glenroy Park, Weybridge Park, Brymore, Ben Kamma, Lorraine, Kamma Park and Lorraine Manor.
Rautenbach, the Ward 8 councillor, said for the past 24 years residents had been pleading for community facilities and amenities.
“The people have been asking for a community hall, a customer care centre and a sports facility in the fastest-growing ward in the city but these requests have fallen on deaf ears,” Rautenbach said.
The money will cover roadworks, traffic calming measures and lighting.
“There is not much I can do with R1.3m other than refurbish an 800m stretch of road at best.”
Some of the big infrastructure projects in the ward-based budget include:
- Construction of roads in KwaNobuhle (R26m);
- Informal settlements upgrades in Motherwell NU12 (R18m);
- Redevelopment of Njoli Square (R14m);
- Installation of bulk electricity and energy infrastructure in Joe Slovo (R10m); and
- Stormwater reticulation for Walmer’s Airport Valley (R7.8m).
Ward 2 has been allocated R19m for beach development in Summerstrand, reinforcement of the electricity network and upgrading and developing public spaces.
Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said if one took into account the allocation for Ward 2 it was not a pro-poor budget.
Maqula’s ward, which includes Kwazakhele, received R27m.
“If you check allocations for roads and transport, which is where we should be investing, you’ll find that not much has been budgeted for this while most gravel roads are ANC wards with high unemployment.”
Maqula said road construction brought employment.
“If a significant amount of money could be channelled towards roads, you would end social ills.”
Ward 60 Councillor Thembinkosi Mafana said several projects requested by residents had not been included in the budget.
These included the refurbishment of Tyinirha Road, a sports field and the construction of a taxi rank.
The ward includes Wells Estate, Coega and Bluewater Bay, and was allocated R25m.
“The Tyinirha project, worth R84m, has been in the works for seven years now, same as the taxi rank project, which has been ongoing but the municipality always allocates small amounts towards these projects.”
Mafana said a lack of funding for a sports field showed the city did not prioritise the youth.
Ward 15 councillor Mpumelelo Majola said stormwater repairs — a major problem — were not catered for in the R8m allocated.
His ward includes Sydenham and New Brighton.
“The stormwater system in the ward is blocked and creates problems when it rains because roads and gardens are flooded.”
Missionvale and Bethelsdorp’s Ward 31 councillor, Lesline Booysen, said of the R32m allocated, about R23m was directed to the Rolihlahla informal settlement.
This, Booysen said, excluded the rest of the community.
“The ward is vast but the rest of the community has been left behind.
“This has been the situation for many years now where the municipality uses service delivery funds to develop informal settlements at the expense of the needs of other areas.”
Booysen said fixing roads and upgrading substations and pump stations would not be done.
“It has been three weeks since the pump station has not worked in Missionvale and sewage is running down the streets as stormwater drains are blocked.”
Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve said two of the biggest sore points in the ward were not reflected in the allocations.
“The projects allocated in the ward-based budgets [for Zwide and Soweto-on-Sea] are not what residents requested, such as road construction and housing issues.”
Mleve said the ward had many gravel roads but only Manxiwa Street had been catered for.
DA and ANC councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay are in an uproar over the provision of insufficient funds for wards amid vast discrepancies in budget allocations, including one ward being apportioned R97m while another received just R1.3m.
The disparities in ward allocations were identified during last week’s council meeting, which was postponed to give councillors a chance to present their needs.
However, after two days of discussions with officials, few changes were made.
This led to councillors arguing that the allocated amounts were insufficient for requested projects, with some not being considered at all.
Despite the tumult, the council adopted the 2024/2025 budget at a council meeting on Wednesday — days before the start of the new financial year on July 1.
The DA, ACDP and FF+ rejected it.
The metro has budgeted R18bn for the operational costs of running the city, while R2bn is earmarked for capital projects.
Ratepayers will pay 6% more for water, sanitation and refuse with an average hike of 12.7% for electricity.
About R773m has been allocated to the ward-based budget, R1.1bn to support services for projects benefiting more than one ward and R6m to the councillors’ discretionary fund.
Mayor Gary van Niekerk tabled the budget, but not without drama.
He joined the meeting virtually because he is in China.
A brief explanation that he was there on council business did not sit well with the councillors, who shouted and fought over microphones.
Speaker Eugene Johnson got caught in the crossfire when she was accused of “shielding corruption”.
When Van Niekerk attempted to table the budget, DA councillor Rano Kayser demanded that he switch on his device’s video, saying his message could have been pre-recorded.
Van Niekerk, who duly switched on his video, said he would account for the trip when he returned.
“I shall report on investments that will contribute ... when I return, like I have done in the past.”
Van Niekerk, deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe and an official flew to Ningbo, eastern China, on Sunday to attend the 2024 Maritime Silk Road Port Co-operation Forum.
The trip’s cost is more than R400,000.
The chaos started earlier after GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon accused Johnson of “shielding corruption”.
“We are busy with the most important thing in this metro and Gary is not here.”
Pressed by councillors, Johnson said he was in China on council business.
