Zukile Magongo removed from fleet management role
After unions and workers stormed City Hall three weeks ago demanding that Zukile Magongo be removed as acting fleet management director, Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport boss Yusuf Gaffore has done so.
Magongo acted in the position for three years. He was removed on June 12...
