Dukwana elected speaker in Free State legislature after ANC intervention
Former Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected speaker of the provincial legislature.
Dukwana’s election follows an intervention by senior ANC leaders at Luthuli House, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who are said to have pushed for him to be sworn-in as speaker after he lost the race for the premier position...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.