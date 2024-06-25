PA deputy president Kenny Kunene has accused the DA of being “greedy” after the Gauteng executive announcement was postponed.
'DA selfish and greedy': Kenny Kunene on Gauteng executive negotiations
Party 'holding the people of Gauteng to ransom'
PA deputy president Kenny Kunene has accused the DA of being “greedy” after the Gauteng executive announcement was postponed.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was supposed to announce his executive team on Sunday, but it was postponed due to deadlocks over positions with the DA.
“The DA has been selfish and greedy, and not putting South Africa first. We understand why they postponed; they are greedy for positions. They can't tell the premier who to appoint and who not to appoint. Our government should not be constituted as if they are the larger party in the provincial GNU,” Kunene told TimesLIVE.
He said other political parties who are part of the GNU were ready for Lesufi's announcement.
“The premier wanted to move, and we were happy with that decision. However, we understand that the DA is a problem here. The DA is holding the people of Gauteng to ransom because of their greed for power and positions. The DA does not observe the rule of law.”
The PA is one of the political parties in the GNU, together with the DA and eight other parties. Kunene was not happy that the ANC included the DA in the GNU instead of aligning with the EFF and MK party.
“It would have been best for the country if they were not part of the GNU. I'm disappointed EFF, MK and ANC couldn't find common ground.”
He said the PA in Gauteng did not demand positions during executive talks.
“We didn't make demands on the ANC, but I think they will give us positions that will help us in continuing service delivery. They know we want positions that directly impact service delivery.”
There have been clashes between the PA and the DA within the GNU. Last week, DA federal council chair Helen Zille said she would take to task the ANC after the PA was included in the GNU.
Zille said the DA was not consulted about the PA's inclusion.
“We were consulted about the PAC, but not the PA. The PAC, Good and UDM were raised in the negotiations but not the PA. They [ANC] have not consulted, and they don't take all the decisions any more. They didn't win the election. I have written to Fikile Mbalula,” she said.
“There are three founding members of this. It is ourselves, the ANC and the IFP and clause 24 says in keeping with the spirit of an inclusive GNU it is agreed that the composition shall be discussed and agreed among the existing parties whenever new parties desire to be part of the government of national unity.”
