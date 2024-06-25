Al Jama-ah is one of 10 political parties that joined the GNU.
Al Jama-ah backs Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to stay as it joins GNU
Ganief Hendricks says all parties in the GNU are happy with the Joburg mayor
Junior News Reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Al Jama-ah party leader Ganief Hendricks believes Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda should remain in his position as his party joins the government of national unity (GNU).
Hendricks told TimesLIVE that though the party has not made demands for positions during GNU cabinet talks, he believed their mayoral position in Johannesburg should remain.
“Gwamanda has been doing a commendable job and deserves to continue his leadership. The mayor is doing very well; we hope he continues with his hard work. We are impressed with him. He has implemented nearly 100 RDP projects, he has established three power station units, and the City of Joburg is much cleaner now.
“All parties in the GNU are happy with the mayor's leadership. If he continues that way, we feel that he should stay on,” he said.
The mayor, however, should continue with his job based on merit.
“He must only stay based on doing a good job. If he doesn't make the cut, he must go. It's a matter of the competence of the mayor, and if he has done a good job, but we give him a thumbs-up. We are fully behind our mayor,” Hendricks said.
Image: Al Jama-Ah/ Facebook
