New Eastern Cape executive council ‘equal to the task’ — Mabuyane
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane unveiled his new executive council on Friday while announcing changes to departments overseen by his cabinet.
These included separating finance from economic development, environmental affairs and tourism and merging the public works, infrastructure and human settlements departments. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.