How Ramaphosa’s cabinet is shaping up
The president is set to intensify consultations from Friday as he gears up to announce a national executive
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to intensify cabinet consultations from Friday as he gears up to announce a national executive for SA.
The presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will engage in high-level consultations with senior ANC officials, alliance partners and signatories of the government of national unity (GNU) to incorporate voices from across the political spectrum as he finalises the composition of his cabinet...
