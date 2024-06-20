“The formation of a government of national unity (GNU) is a moment of profound significance, the beginning of a new era.”
These were the words of re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa during his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, three weeks after the general election in which the ANC won just over 40% of the vote, forcing it to form a GNU with the DA and the IFP.
The GOOD party and the PA are also part of the unity government.
Ramaphosa said the formation of the GNU reflected the will of the people.
“We accept and respect the results and we once again say the people have spoken.
“Their will shall be done without any doubt or question,” he said.
“The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone.”
Ramaphosa said the people were clear on what they wanted and that the parties in the GNU had agreed to work together.
“They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realise their aspirations.
“They have also been unequivocal in expressing their disappointment and disapproval of our performance in some of the areas in which we have failed them.
“Above all, the people of South Africa have stressed that they are impatient with political bickering and the endless blame game among politicians and political parties.”
‘We must reject every attempt to divide us’ — Ramaphosa
Image: OJ KOLOTI/GALLO IMAGES
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/REUTERS
Ramaphosa’s inauguration followed a challenging election during which the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) received more than 579 objections from various political parties, some of which even alleged election fraud and rigging — without providing any evidence.
Among those challenging the results are the MK party led by former president Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation.
In his address, Ramaphosa underscored the importance of unity and co-operation among the GNU parties.
“If [there are] those who don’t want to work with us in the GNU, we will kick them out and they will be with others who are against us,” he said.
“We only want to work with people who want to work with us and go forward with progress, going forward for the people.
“So if you want to create jobs for the people, you are our friend; if that is not your initiative, then you are not our friend.”
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/POOL VIA REUTERS
He said no discourse would disrupt the purpose of the unity and called for all political leaders to work together.
“We must reject every attempt to divide or distract us, to sow doubt or cynicism, or to turn us against one another.
“Those who seek to stand in our way, those who seek to inflame tensions, will not succeed because South Africans are resolute.
“Those who seek to undermine our institutions will fail, because democracy lives in the hearts of our people and will never be dislodged.
“Nothing will distract us from serving the people and advancing their interests.”
