Questions around legitimacy of unity government under spotlight
With the ANC and DA, the two largest parties in SA, joining forces to create what is being called the government of national unity (GNU), does this coalition truly enjoy electoral legitimacy?
The implications for the new coalition government and its likelihood for success were the subject of an expert panel discussion on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.